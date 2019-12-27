Live Now
Judge overturns 11-month extension to file accused Middlebrook killer’s insanity defense

(The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- District Judge Jules Edwards III has reversed a motion that would had given an accused police officer’s killer nearly a year to enter an insanity plea.

Ian Paul Howard’s defense now has a Jan. 2, 2020 deadline.

Howard is accused of killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and wounding three others on Oct. 1, 2017.

The motion filed by state attorneys Daniel Landry III and Alan Haney to set aside the previous extension was signed by Edwards Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Prosecutors claim the “State was given no time to respond and/or a deadline to the defendant’s motion,” which violated victims’ rights.

The motion also claims the previous December, 2020 order was signed without a hearing.

