Judge Lori Landry speaks about her decision to retire during her last day on the bench

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- After serving as the 16th Judicial District Judge for 17 years and making history as the first black woman to do so, Judge Lori Landry says it’s time for someone else to take over.

“I’ve been a public servant for a long time, and today is my very last day on the bench. I finished the way I started- working,” Judge Landry said.

Monday Judge Lori Landry served her last day on the bench.

News 10 asked Landry if her retirement was influenced by the recusal motions District Attorney Bo Duhe filed against her last fall.

“The D.A.’S office didn’t have anything to do with my decision to retire after 17 years,” she told News Ten. “My retirement was based on my own terms.”

She says she’s put the recusal motions in the past and harbors no ill will against the D.A.’s office.

“Everything that’s happened to me is responsible for who I am, but I retired on my own terms. And God really has been preparing me to end this season on division H for a long time,” Judge Landry said.

She says she’s been contemplating the decision to retire for a while, and she’s ready to see what her successor will be able to accomplish.

“This seat does not belong to me. This seat belongs to the citizens of the 16th JDC. I was the custodian for 17 years, and I’m ready to pass on the baton,” she added.

Judge Landry’s term was set to expire in December, but because there was less than 12 months left in her term, she says a special election is not required.