Judge: Lafayette Parish sheriff is right, some language too harsh in lawsuit with LCG

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette Consolidated Government must remove and change some of the wording in its lawsuit filed against Sheriff Mark Garber, a judge ruled Monday.

Garber has argued that local government leaders used “scandalous” and “inflammatory” language in their court filing accusing him of overcharging Lafayette Parish taxpayers for jail services.

Judge John Trahan of the 15th Judicial District ruled Monday the phrase “ill-gotten gains” must be removed from the lawsuit filed by Lafayette Consolidated Government against Garber’s actions.

The parish government must also amend the language in cases to clearly state the argument that the sheriff’s office benefited from the overcharges rather than Garber personally, Trahan said.

The lawsuit is part of an ongoing dispute between the sheriff’s office and Lafayette Consolidated Government about who should pay for costs at the parish jail.

