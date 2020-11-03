Judge denies motion to dismiss comedian’s lawsuit over fake Antifa post

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The comedian accused of posting fake Antifa events says he’s “pleasantly surprised” by a judge who ruled against him on Monday.

Defendant John Merrifield formerly of Lafayette was seeking to have a lawsuit requesting he pay damages, dismissed.

“I was already a public figure before this all went down. This lawsuit has only given me a larger auidence,” Merrifield stated.

His attorney, Andrew Bizer says his client posted the hoax because he wanted to start a conversation about Antifa which some describe as an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.

“How people look at Antifa as this sort of a boggeyman when there really is no organized Antifa,” Bizer added.



Merrifield posted to social media two fake events Antifa takes River Ranch and Antifa takes Acadiana Mall.

LCG explained in court that Lafayette police responded to events that never happened and the mall closed early.

Bizer says there was no immediate response necessary by the city.

“There was no immediacy here. These events were created a week in advance. Folks on Facebook had the opportunity to look at that and say an Antifa rally I don’t want to go to that and keep scrolling on Facebook. So, the fire in the crowded theatre analogy fails,” Bizer noted.



Merrifeld says he’s confident about the appeal and its outcome.

LCG is seeking reimbursement for what they say greatly cost the city to respond to a hoax.



“No matter whether or not the outcome of the lawsuit is favorable to me; the amount of exposure that it’s giving my comedy career. I wouldn’t say it’s a win-win but its almost a win,” Merrifield said.

Bizer says his client plans to appeal the decision not to strike the case.