JPSO: Narcotics seized from vehicle after woman tells deputies her truck ran out of gas

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in the Jennings area Monday night.

According the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies were dispatched to Elton Drive and Dave Williams to check on a vehicle parked at 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the driver reportedly said the truck had run out of gas. She then said stated she thought she could make it to a gas station.

Deputies said the truck drove a short distance down Elton Drive and pulled off on the shoulder again. Investigators said the driver “appeared nervous and when deputies retrieved driving information and criminal histories showed narcotics charges in the past.”

After the driver reportedly refused to consent to a search, a K-9 deputy was brought and detected narcotics. The search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and Gabapentin tablets. The driver was also driving under suspension, authorities said.

Tiffani John, 30, of Elton, faces charges of driving under suspension, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug without a prescription, taking contraband into a penal facility, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

Andre Henderson (JPSO)

John attempted to hide and destroy drug evidence after her arrest.

The passenger, Andre Henderson, 32, of Elton, faces charges of possession of legend drug without prescription and possession of schedule II CDS.

Both were booked into the parish jail with no bond set at this time.