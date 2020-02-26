Live Now
JPD: Two Jennings runaway teens may be together in Abbeville, Lafayette area

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings PD investigators say they believe two runaway teenagers, Maridian Obrien and Sambraisha Brown may be together.

They tell News 10 the teens may have met up after leaving their homes. According to tips, the teens are believed to be in the Lafayette/Abbeville area.

Officials with JPD say the Lafayette Police Department is now assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5530 or the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600.

