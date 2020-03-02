JPD: Approximately 9,000 lethal doses of heroin, fentanyl found during traffic stop

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Jennings Police Department say that a traffic stop on I-10 led to the seizure of a weapon as well as 9,000 lethal doses of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, among other drugs.

Brent Joseph Fearheiley was pulled over by JPD officers on Feb. 29 for multiple traffic violations. According to police, the officers observed marijuana on his clothing.

After detaining Fearheiley, they searched his vehicle, where they found a Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

They also found several types of prescription medication, methamphetamine, and 18 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture all packaged for sales.

Police say the amount of heroin/fentanyl located is approximately 9,000 lethal doses.

According to JPD, Fearheiley has an extensive criminal history with drug-related charges.

Brent is currently out on bond for other drug-related charges and is also on felony Parole for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon until 05/16/2022.

Fearheiley was arrested by JPD and charged with: