Josh Guillory: Police raided Lafayette Utilities System, state police to investigate

by: Andrew Capps/The Advertiser

Lafayette mayor-president candidate Josh Guillory answers questions from moderators Bernadette Lee and Rob Kirkpatrick during a debate on 96.5 KPEL Radio Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo: Andre Broussard/Special to The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La.- Mayor-President Josh Guillory revealed Thursday that police officers “raided” the Lafayette Utilities System last fall following allegations that employees were deleting emails and records.

An undisclosed number of LUS employees were placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation, Guillory said during his live radio show on KPEL Thursday, though he declined to provide their names.

“Over this past fall, the degree of seriousness at LUS rose to the level that there was actually a raid that involved LUS. It involved our local police department,” Guillory said. “It was the previous administration trying to be as proactive as they can. It surrounded a discussion about files being deleted and allegations about computers being wiped.”

Guillory’s announcement is the latest development in questionable practices in Lafayette’s utilities systems. Last year, former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux launched an investigation into concerns about illegal transfers of millions of dollars from LUS to LUS Fiber as a way to subsidize the cable, internet and phone provider.

Before leaving office, Robideaux revealed that his review discovered about $12 million in improper payments LUS made to LUS Fiber in possible violation of state law that prohibits a government utility from subsidizing a related utility. He reported his administration’s findings to the Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities in Louisiana.

The Daily Advertiser reported in December that LUS paid Fiber millions more dating back to 2011, according to an analysis of public records that stretched beyond the period Robideaux’s review covered. 

