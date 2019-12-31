Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Joint funeral to be held for mom and son killed in plane crash; family request purple and gold attire for services

Local
Posted: / Updated:

They died together in a small plane crash in Lafayette over the weekend, and now a mother and son will be laid to rest in a joint funeral service.

On Thursday, January 2, 2020 a joint funeral will be held at Our Saviors Church, Lafayette Campus, for 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and her 16-year-old son, Michael “Walker” Vincent.

The services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12 noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Family Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Acadiana; Memo: Vincent Memorial Fund.

Online contributions: https://www.cfacadiana.org/vincentmemorialfund.

In support of Walker and Gretchen’s affection for the LSU Tigers, the family is requesting purple and gold attire for the services.

Martin and Castille Funeral Home has been placed in charge of the final arrangements.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories