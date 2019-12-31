Joint funeral to be held for mom and son killed in plane crash; family request purple and gold attire for services

They died together in a small plane crash in Lafayette over the weekend, and now a mother and son will be laid to rest in a joint funeral service.

On Thursday, January 2, 2020 a joint funeral will be held at Our Saviors Church, Lafayette Campus, for 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and her 16-year-old son, Michael “Walker” Vincent.

The services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12 noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Family Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Acadiana; Memo: Vincent Memorial Fund.

Online contributions: https://www.cfacadiana.org/vincentmemorialfund.

In support of Walker and Gretchen’s affection for the LSU Tigers, the family is requesting purple and gold attire for the services.

Martin and Castille Funeral Home has been placed in charge of the final arrangements.

