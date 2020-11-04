Johnson to return to 4th Congressional District with outright win

Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Johnson has earned a third term in office in Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District after voters gave him the nod with 63% of the vote. (96% of precincts reporting)

Johnson defeated three challengers:

Ben Gibson (R) — 7%

Kenny Houston (D) — 24%

Ryan Trundle (D) – 7%

The 4th Congressional District has gone consistently Republican since 1997. It represents Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Evangeline, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon, and Webster parishes and a portion of St. Landry Parish.

This is the second outright win for Johnson in a primary contest. He won with 64% of the vote over Trundle in 2018. He defeated Marshall Jones in a runoff in 2016.