LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Speaker of the House Mike Johnson issued a statement on a plan to adopt a continuing resolution in order to avoid a government shutdown.

Johnson’s statement expresses that it is imperative to adopt a two-step CR to keep the government open but also as a measure to avoid a holiday omnibus package.

“This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories. The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded-up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess. Separating out the CR from the supplemental funding debates places our conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our Southern border.

With our debt spiraling out of control, the rising costs of ‘Bidenomics’ hurting families, and our Southern border wide open, House Republicans must position ourselves best to fight for the American people.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Office of Congressman Mike Johnson, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives