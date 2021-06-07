Job listings show grocery chain ALDI planning three new Acadiana stores

LAFAYETTE, La (The Daily Advertiser) — German grocery giant ALDI appears to be planning three new stores in Acadiana based on advertised jobs for management positions at two locations in Lafayette and one in New Iberia.

A company spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment Monday, but ALDI’s website lists eight new store locations across Louisiana that the company is hiring managers for, including three in the Acadiana area.

ALDI’s two newly planned Lafayette locations are set to be on opposite sides of the city, with a southside store in the Caffery Center next to Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital and a northside location near the Stirling Lafayette Shopping Center on Louisiana Avenue right off Interstate 10.

The discount grocery giant’s southside location is planned for an adjacent part of the Caffery Center shopping mall next door to the Club 4 Fitness location, according to a site plan from Realm Reality, which owns the center. That location is expected to open in early 2022, according to the site plan.

