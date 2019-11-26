Job fair coming to Lafayette

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority, One Acadiana, Louisiana Workforce Commission, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Career Services will be hosting their 9th annual Professional Career Reception.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Cecil J. Picard Center for Child Development and Lifelong Learning.

Attendees will be able to meet with HR managers from more than a dozen companies that are looking to fill professional positions locally. These include:

CGI

Halliburton

Home Bank

IBERIABANK

Keller Williams Realty

LA Dept. of Children & Family Services (DCFS)

Lafayette General Health

LHC Group

Lourdes Urgent Care

Opelousas General Health System

Perficient

Postlethwaite & Netterville

SouthStar Urgent Care, Powered by Hulin Health

Stuller

U. S. Census Bureau

To see what positions these companies are looking for, or to register for the free event, click here.