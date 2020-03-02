Jennings Police recover several drugs during traffic stop, arrest driver

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jennings Police have arrested a man while conducting a traffic stop.



Authorities were conducting LACE detail on Interstate 10 westbound early Saturday morning when they initiated a stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations.

(Photo Courtesy: Jennings Police Department) Brent Joseph Fearheiley

Officers say they marijuana on the clothing of the driver, Brent Joseph Fearheiley, detained him, and searched his vehicle.



They recovered a Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, several types of prescription medication, methamphetamine and 18 grams heroin/fentanyl mixture (approximately 9,000 lethal doses) packaged for sale.



Authorities say Fearheiley has an extensive criminal history with narcotic related charges and he is on felony Parole for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon until 05/16/2022.



He was charged with 2 counts of Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I, Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II, Possession of Schedule III, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a controlled dangerous substance and Speeding.