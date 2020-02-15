Jennings Police arrest man for drugs after he calls them for separate complaint

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A man who had called in a complaint to police Thursday (Feb. 13) ended up being the one arrested when Jennings Police found drugs and weapons in his vehicle.

Johnathan Senegal

Johnathan Senegal had called police about possible shots fired along Interstate 10. While being interviewed, police noticed that “Senegal was acting in a nervous manner.” Officers gained permission to search his vehicle and found crack cocaine, a digital scale and a Drago 7.62 caliber AK-47. The firearm had been under Senegal’s driver’s side seat.

Senegal was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance.