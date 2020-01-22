Jennings PD: Registered sex offender accused of sexual battery of child, kidnapping

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)-An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a sex offender who reportedly had a child in his vehicle.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Jennings Police Department stopped a vehicle after reported suspicious activity

The JPD officer learned the driver, who was identified as John Breaux, was a registered Tier II sex offender for molestation of a juvenile.

The officer also learned the passenger in the vehicle was a juvenile.

“After further investigation it was learned prior to the stop Breaux had offered the juvenile into his residence where he locked the door and performed a sexual act on the juvenile,” the department claims.

During the JPD investigation, Breaux was arrested and faces charges of sexual battery and second degree kidnapping. No bond has been set at this time.