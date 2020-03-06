Jennings man runs stop sign on bike, busted with pot and MDMA

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man who ran a stop sign while on a bicycle was pulled over and caught with marijuana and MDMA.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Travis Wayne Roy, 37, of Jennings, was spotted by patrol on Down Street when he ran the stop sign. Deputies then found he was in possession of the drugs. He was charged with a traffic violation, and two counts of possession of a Schedule I narcotic.

Ivey said deputies have received numerous complaints about drug activity in the area where Roy was pulled over, and patrols have been increased in the area.