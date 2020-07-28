Jennings man leads deputies on high speed chase, arrested on drug charges

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man led Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase south of the city earlier this morning, and he was arrested on drugs charges once caught.

Brian Anthony Paddio, 36, of Jennings, was charged with careless operation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, possession marijuana, Possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

According to a JDPSO Facebook post, deputies saw Paddio in a white Kia traveling at a high rate of speed on Monger Road. When deputies attempted to stop him, the Kia lost control and left the roadway. Paddio turned the car around and drove toward the patrol unit, starting a chase in excess of 80 mph.

Deputies blocked Paddio’s Kia on Racca Road, but Paddio refused to exit the vehicle and fought deputies. A Taser was deployed and Paddio was removed from the vehicle. Drugs were allegedly found on the ground beneath Paddio.