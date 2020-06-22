Jennings man killed in tractor crash in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Jennings man died in a crash Sunday involving his tractor trailer on US Highway 90 near 13th Street, east of Mermentau.

According to State Police, the crash took the life of 43-year-old Frank Zaunbrecher.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Zaunbrecher was operating a New Holland articulating farm tractor west on US 90 when for unknown reasons, the tractor ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

The tractor reentered the roadway crossing the east and westbound lanes of travel before striking a ditch on the south side of the roadway and at some point while entering the ditch, Zaunbrecher fell from the cab of the tractor, police said.

He was unrestrained at the time of the crash, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.