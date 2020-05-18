Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Jennings man killed in single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash in rural Jeff Davis Parish claimed the life of a Jennings man on Koll Road near Elton Drive shortly before 9 p.m. last night (May 17).

Jerrod R. Blanchard, 36, of Jennings was driving a pickup truck heading west on Koll Road. For unknown reasons, Blanchard lost control of his truck and ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck struck a ditch and rolled over several times before partially ejecting Blanchard, who was not buckled up.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Tpr. Derek Senegal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar