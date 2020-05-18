Jennings man killed in single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash in rural Jeff Davis Parish claimed the life of a Jennings man on Koll Road near Elton Drive shortly before 9 p.m. last night (May 17).
Jerrod R. Blanchard, 36, of Jennings was driving a pickup truck heading west on Koll Road. For unknown reasons, Blanchard lost control of his truck and ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck struck a ditch and rolled over several times before partially ejecting Blanchard, who was not buckled up.
He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Tpr. Derek Senegal.