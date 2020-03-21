Jennings man killed, Erath woman injured after motorcycle strikes deer

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man is dead and an Erath woman is suffering serious injury after their motorcycle struck a deer on U.S. 90 in Roanoke in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Darren Lee Kebodeaux, 55, of Jennings, was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle west on U.S. 90 at the time. The impact with the deer threw both Kebodeaux and his passenger, Mary Catherine Mayo, 39, of Erath, from the bike. At some point after, both riders were also struck by a car.

Both riders were brought to a local hospital, suffering from serious injuries. Kebodeaux was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both riders were wearing helmets. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.