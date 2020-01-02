Jennings man arrested for stealing calves from livestock market

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested on active warrants after officials say he stole livestock from a public market in Allen Parish.

Kendall L. Rideaux, 34, of Jennings, was charged with one count of theft of livestock after the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) received a complaint from the market. Rideaux allegedly purchased and left with seven calves from the market on Nov. 4 but neither paid for nor returned the livestock, as per state law.

“State law protects our public livestock markets from persons not complying with proper payment for livestock,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain. “This is one more example of livestock theft and it is to be taken seriously.”

The LDAF Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending with the sheriff’s office.