Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Jennings man arrested for stealing calves from livestock market

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested on active warrants after officials say he stole livestock from a public market in Allen Parish.

Kendall L. Rideaux, 34, of Jennings, was charged with one count of theft of livestock after the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) received a complaint from the market. Rideaux allegedly purchased and left with seven calves from the market on Nov. 4 but neither paid for nor returned the livestock, as per state law.

“State law protects our public livestock markets from persons not complying with proper payment for livestock,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain. “This is one more example of livestock theft and it is to be taken seriously.”

The LDAF Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending with the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
59°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories