Jennings man arrested after stolen tractor runs out of gas

A Jennings man was arrested Friday on a warrant for stealing a Kubota tractor and utility trailer, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Koll Rd. in Jennings regarding a stolen tractor on Jan. 14, 2020.

While working the investigation detectives obtained a warrant for 25-year-old Tyler Oblanc of Jennings on Jan. 23.

Oblanc was arrested in Acadia that night and transported back to Jeff Davis where deputies say he admitted that he had stolen the tractor and a utility trailer but had to abandon them when the tractor ran out of fuel.

