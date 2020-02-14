Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Jennings man arrested after shots allegedly fired on I-10, AK-47 found in his car

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police say reports came in right before 10 pm Thursday night of possible shots fired on I-10.

Police responded to a local business where the call had come in from.

They say when they got there, officers found the caller, Johnathan Senegal, who police say was “acting in a nervous manner.”

Once officers gained permission to search his vehicle, they found a digital scale, crack cocaine, and a Drago 7.62 caliber AK-47.

Police say the firearm was located under the driver’s seat where Senegal was sitting.

Senegal was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

He was later transferred to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar