Jennings man accused of beating up his sister

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A Jennings man faces criminal charges for allegedly injuring his sister in an altercation.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Thursday to the 24400 block of Placide Road in reference to a disturbance.

There, they found a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Darrell Marceaux, who reportedly admitted to “being in a fight with his sister.”

According to investigators, the victim had visible facial injuries.

Marceaux was booked on one count of domestic abuse and an open contempt of court warrant. His bond was set at $5,000.