Jefferson Davis Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jefferson Davis Parish Deputy has died due to Covid-19 related complications.

Deputy Claude Winston Guillory, 63, passed away recently, the department confirmed.

Deputy Guillory had over 30 years in law enforcement. He retired from the Jennings police department, worked a short time for the Lake Arthur Police Department and Coushatta Tribal Police. Guillory became a JDPSO deputy in 2019 and worked in the dispatch office.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar