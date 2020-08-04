Jefferson Davis Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jefferson Davis Parish Deputy has died due to Covid-19 related complications.

Deputy Claude Winston Guillory, 63, passed away recently, the department confirmed.

Deputy Guillory had over 30 years in law enforcement. He retired from the Jennings police department, worked a short time for the Lake Arthur Police Department and Coushatta Tribal Police. Guillory became a JDPSO deputy in 2019 and worked in the dispatch office.

Funeral services are pending at this time.