JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Elton man has been arrested after he was held at gunpoint for allegedly breaking into a woman’s car, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Thomas Henry Buxton, 52, of Elton, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, four counts of criminal trespassing, and two counts of contempt of court on outstanding warrants, according to JDPSO.

According to JDPSO, deputies responded to 9468 Pine Island Hwy in Jennings in reference to a suspicious person on Dec. 7.

When deputies arrived, they saw a woman holding Buxton at gunpoint outside of a car. Buxton began to run as deputies approached but he was later arrested in a field nearby, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO said that the woman reported that she caught Buxton breaking into her car and it was later learned that Buxton had broken into other vehicles in the area and a home.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.