JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO) have arrested a suspect in connection to battery and rape.

Maxxwell Charles, 25, of Lake Arthur, was arrested after police received a call from a victim saying she had been beaten and sexually assaulted along with strangled and held at knife point.

Police were dispatched to Tiger Mart in reference to a disturbance. This disturbance took place on Andrus Cove Cemetery Rd.

Police said the victim was able to escape while Charles was asleep. During the escape, Charles tried to run over the victim and two other people who were aiding her.

Charles also ran into the back of the complainant’s vehicle as they were escaping, according to police.

Charles was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with the charges of: