LACASSINE, La. (KLFY) — Westbound I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish is experiencing backups after a truck crash, State Police said.

Troopers are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 west on Lacassine. Both westbound lanes of travel are blocked at this time. All westbound traffic is being diverted to La. Hwy 101 (Lacassine / exit 48) to U.S. Hwy. 90 west, police said.

There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopened. Please be aware of slow moving or stopped traffic and expect delays.

