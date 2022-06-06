JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A 73-year-old Welsh man was biking on La. Hwy 1126 near Farm Supply Road in Jefferson Davis Parish Monday morning when he was hit from behind by an SUV. He did not survive, and the SUV fled the scene.

Jerry Hughes, 73, of Welsh, was riding a bicycle east on La. 1126 when he was hit by a vehicle also traveling east at about 8:30 a.m. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was collected from Hughes and will be submitted for analysis.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small white SUV with damage to the hood area and heavy damage to the windshield. Troopers are asking the public for their assistance in locating the hit-and-run vehicle and driver. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Louisiana State Police Troop D office at 337-491-2513.

This crash remains under investigation.