JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Welsh man was arrested by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies this week after he allegedly harassed his niece for sexual favors.

Steven Dean Blanchard, 40, of Welsh, faces two counts of stalking, two counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of entry after being forbidden, and one count of telephone harassment. He was arrested after being spotted behind his home on Monday, Sept. 12. No bond has been listed.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said deputies responded to the harassment call on Aug. 27. The victim said Blanchard “was asking her to stay the night with him for sexual purposes and asking her for nude photos.” Blanchard also allegedly drove by her house repeatedly and parked in her driveway.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty