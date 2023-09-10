JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– An unidentified driver dies following a single-vehicle fatal crash on the Interstate 10 South Frontage Road just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said the driver of a 2016 BMW 328 Sedan was traveling east on I-10, and, for unknown reasons, the BMW traveled off the right edge of the roadway and entered the ditch that separates the eastbound lane of travel from the S. Frontage Road.

The BMW then went across both lanes of S. Frontage Road and crossed a gully. The BMW became engulfed in flames, trapping the driver who was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

The identification of the driver is pending. This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be shared when made available.