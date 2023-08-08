JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Two men are behind bars on felony drug and weapons charges after being arrested by the Jennings Police Department, authorities said.

Veto Rubin is charged with violation of a protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.

Sherman Gant is charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said officers with the Jennings Police Department located Rubin, who was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, on Aug. 1. When officers attempted to detain him near the 400 block of Fourth Street he ran away, and was apprehended a short time later.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence from where Rubin fled. During the ensuing search, several people were inside the residence, including Gant. The search revealed baggies containing a wide variety of illegal narcotics, including suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy/fentanyl mixed pills, marijuana, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, items used to manufacture and distribute illegal narcotics, and prescription medication, which were all packaged for distribution, authorities said. Officers also found two firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Lake Arthur, according to police.

Rubin’s bail was set at $300,000. Gant was held on $20,000 bail.