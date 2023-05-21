JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a vehicle crash resulting in two fatalities.

Jacob Touchet, 67, of Iowa and Susan Trahan, 60, of Lafayette were killed in a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on LA Hwy 101 near Raoul Rd. in Jeff Davis Parish around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Touchet, was traveling south on LA 101. A Chevrolet Camaro was traveling behind the Harley-Davidson and for unknown reasons, the Camaro hit Touchet from behind.

This caused Touchet and Trahan, the passenger, to be ejected from the motorcycle and thrown into the road. Both riders were struck by a GMC Sierra pickup truck after falling into the roadway.

Both Touchet and Trahan were wearing DOTD approved helmets, but they were both killed from this crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Touchet and the other two drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.