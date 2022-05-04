JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — An Iowa man and a Kinder man are both behind bars on contractor fraud charges in unrelated cases, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Steven Deville, 50, of Kinder, faces a charge of residential contractor fraud. Deville allegedly accepted $4,400 for a construction job without a proper state license.

Willie Leger, 41, of Iowa, faces charges of residential contractor fraud. In November 2021, Leger allegedly accepted money to repair a metal building and install doors. Leger was found not to be licensed and had not paid for the materials to do the project. Leger bonded out of jail earlier today, according to Ivey.

In both cases, Louisiana State Contractors board investigators assisted Jeff Davis Parish detectives in the investigation, according to Ivey.