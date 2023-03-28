JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – The Jeff Davis Arts Council & The Jennings Festival Association is bringing back Turn It Up Tuesday!
Turn It Up Tuesday is a free concert series that will begin Tuesday, April 4.
The concerts take place from 6-8 p.m. at Founder’s Park, in Downtown Jennings.
The concert lineup is as follows:
- Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns – April 4
- Straight Whiskey – April 11
- Colby Latiolais & Ambush – April 18
- TJ Gautreaux – April 25
- Leroy Thomas – May 2
- Ground Zero – May 9
Turn It Up Tuesdays is a family friendly event, which means anyone is invited!