JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – The Jeff Davis Arts Council & The Jennings Festival Association is bringing back Turn It Up Tuesday!

Turn It Up Tuesday is a free concert series that will begin Tuesday, April 4.

The concerts take place from 6-8 p.m. at Founder’s Park, in Downtown Jennings.

The concert lineup is as follows:

Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns – April 4

Straight Whiskey – April 11

Colby Latiolais & Ambush – April 18

TJ Gautreaux – April 25

Leroy Thomas – May 2

Ground Zero – May 9

Turn It Up Tuesdays is a family friendly event, which means anyone is invited!