WELSH, La. (KLFY) — Part of the Town of Welsh will be without electric power Monday morning and early afternoon.

The Jeff Davis Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has alerted residents that power to the area of the town that includes Cooper, Coles, Rowson, LeBlanc, Vanicor, Bowers and Jarrett streets will be cut off between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

The reason given for the planned outage on the town’s Facebook page was “to replace rotten poles.”

According to the town’s website, Welsh’s 1,740 electrical customers are served by Entergy.

Questions about the outage are referred to Welsh City Hall at 337-734-2231.