WELSH, La. (KLFY) — The Town of Welsh will have a scheduled power outage Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Office Of Emergency Preparedness.

The outage is scheduled from from 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, officials said.

The areas affected are in the southeast portion of the town: McCown Road, Derouen Street from 520 Derouen east to McCown, South Joseph from Hwy. 90 going south to Derouen, Naebors, Ronald, Hwy. 90 from South Joseph to the bayou, Westfield Apartments, Willowwood and Bayou Villa.

No reason was given for the outage.