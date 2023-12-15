JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The request for an injunction to recall the petition to remove Elton’s mayor was presented to a district judge Friday. This comes after a second recall petition was filed earlier this year to remove the mayor from office.

Elton’s mayor, Kesia Lemoine, said it’s not over, and they will continue to fight. After a district judge dismissed the injunction to halt the recall petition, in the lawsuit she filed earlier this week.

Mayor Lemoine and her attorney Kamie Dominic along with representatives for the defendants in the lawsuit were present for the hearing. In opening statements, attorneys for the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters and the Secretary of State asked to be dismissed from the case because of a lack of “subject matter.”

Dominic said although the defendants were granted the exceptions filed, Mayor Lemoine still has the opportunity to file another petition to recall the second recall petition before Dec. 28.

“So we are planning on doing that,” Dominic said. “So, it is not over. We also still have the petition for damages that we have against Mr. Jared Trahan and Ms. Marilynn Granger.”

Dominic said even though the injunction was dismissed, there is another petition against the defendants for the damages against Lemoine.

Earlier News 10 reported the injunction was filed a day before the governor’s deadline to certify the recall petition. On Dec. 13, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation certifying the recall petition and the petition’s Vice Chairman Marilynn Granger said she is happy with the decision made.

“Being that it was dismissed, I’m very pleased and the proclamation was signed and strongly feel that the mayor Lemoyne owes myself and Jared Trahan an apology for all the accusations she has made towards us,” Granger said.

Granger said when she was made aware of the lawsuit, she did not worry.

“I followed rules and regulations throughout the secretary of state Kyle Ardoin’s office handbook that he had delivered to me in Baton Rouge,” Granger said.

Mayor Lemoine said although the injunction is dismissed, she is not giving up because there is more work to be done for her town, and her people.

“This is just the beginning, because my work is not done for my citizens and is not over,” Lemoine said.

Because the governor certified the petition, a special election for registered voters in Elton to determine if the mayor will be removed is set during the April 2024 election.

