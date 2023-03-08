JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to multiple contractor fraud complaints.

James Mangum, 55, of Bedford, TX, was arrested on March 8 by Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies in connection to several cases of contractor fraud.

Mangum was arrested for nine counts of contractor fraud: misapplication of funds, in violation of LSA 14:202.1.

Deputies had received a complaint in Jan. of 2021 that occurred in Elton, La.

Deputies found out that the same person had committed contractor fraud in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu Parish.

Police said Mangum was taking deposits for roof repairs from customers and depositing the funds into his personal bank account.