JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man has been arrested after stealing a boat motor, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Dustin Wade Arrant, 22, of Sulphur, was arrested and booked into the parish jail for theft and simple burglary.

JDPSO said that on Jan. 13, detectives began investigating the theft of a boat motor from Windmill Lane in Iowa.

During the investigation, it was learned that an individual had shown interest in the boat motor and asked about it. JDPSO said that the victim said it was not for sale and the motor was stolen shortly after.

Courtesy of JDPSO

According to JDPSO, the investigation led detectives to a residence in Sulphur, where detectives located the boat motor.

On Feb. 13, Arrant turned himself in and admitted to stealing the boat motor, LDPSO said.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.