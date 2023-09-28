JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana state trooper has been charged with domestic abuse in Jefferson Davis Parish, authorities said.

Aubin Young, 35, with Louisiana State Police Troop D, was arraigned Monday morning in Jeff Davis Parish on domestic abuse battery charges. The charges originated out of an investigation by the Jennings Police Department.

Young is accused of hitting his ex-wife at a gas station on Jan. 29, according to an initial report.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said his office turned the case over to the Jeff Davis District Attorney’s Office for review rather than arrest Young because officers were unsure whether there was probable cause to make an arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No booking or bond details were released.

Related stories