JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) The public is invited to gather Thursday in Jennings as six unclaimed veterans who have died, will be honored during a ceremony of appreciation followed with a proper burial.

The ceremony will honor three Army veterans, one Marine veteran, and two Navy veterans and will take place at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

“We owe the men and women who have served our country a debt of gratitude, and that includes a burial with dignity,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland said.

“These veterans do not have any relatives; however, we as a community will stand in the gap to honor them at their final resting place.”

He said the cemetery staff, in partnership with the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office and LDVA veterans assistance counselors, worked to locate the families of these veterans, but none were found.

The six veterans being laid to rest are:

PVT Darryl A. Lowry, Army

SP4 James Cecil Osborne, Army

SGT Edward Lee Hall, Army

CPL Alton Eugene Caudle, Marines

SR Steve Edward Bihlmire, Navy

PO3 Dean Ira Hurst, Navy

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is located at 1620 Evangeline Road in Jennings, Louisiana.