JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One person has been arrested after shots were fired during a fight, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).
Lande Maurice Anthony, 31, of Elton, was booked into the parish jail for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons, according to JDPSO.
JDPSO said that deputies were notified of a disturbance involving gunfire on St. Joseph Street in Elton on March 8.
Elton Police, Coushatta Tribal Police, and JDPSO all responded to the scene and were informed that a group of adults and juveniles were involved in a fight and that one had fired shots.
JDPSO later identified the person firing the handgun as Anthony.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.