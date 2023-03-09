JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One person has been arrested after shots were fired during a fight, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Lande Maurice Anthony, 31, of Elton, was booked into the parish jail for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of weapons, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO said that deputies were notified of a disturbance involving gunfire on St. Joseph Street in Elton on March 8.

Elton Police, Coushatta Tribal Police, and JDPSO all responded to the scene and were informed that a group of adults and juveniles were involved in a fight and that one had fired shots.

JDPSO later identified the person firing the handgun as Anthony.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.