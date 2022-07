JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A police search is underway for a man wanted in connection to a late night stabbing in Jennings.

Derrrick James Lawrence, 35, is facing attempted second degree murder charges in connection with a July 10 incident inside a home on W. Nezpique Street.

Jennings Police said it occurred around 10:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jennings PD tips line at 337-275-9002.