(KLFY)– A Roanoke man was arrested and now is facing multiple charges related to vehicular homicide, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JDSO served Jeffrey Meche an arrest warrant on Friday, Dec. 22.
He is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving left of center and no seatbelt.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with a bond set at $250,000, according to authorities.
