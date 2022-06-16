JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — As construction continues at the new Jennings elementary school, the Jennings Police Department conducted a walk-through to implement safety plans.

Weeks after the Uvalde shooting, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board and police department are taking the necessary steps to ensure student safety at the new Jennings elementary school for the fall.

Officials said they want the community to know they’re doing what they can to ensure safety for the kids and community. While the school is undergoing construction, police officers did a walk-through to view floor plans and establish safety measures.

“With all that’s been going on throughout the country, it’s just a necessary thing today as an initial walkthrough for them, where they can take steps for any sort of incident that occurs,” Jeff Davis Parish School Board President Jimmy Segura explained.

Police Chief Danny Semmes said the school’s principal will allow the school to be completely accessible by the police department after school hours so that officers can do training. Semmes plans on utilizing that.

Mayor Henry Guinn said he has a responsibility as mayor to keep the children safe. “But at the end of the day, we still have to provide a sound education for our students,” Semmes said.

With the anticipation of construction completion for the fall, students are ensured safety measures will be in place.