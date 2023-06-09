JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Early this morning, authorities responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to crash on U.S. Hwy 165 at the intersection of LA Hwy 101 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The pedestrian was identified as Barry Lee Corbins, 64, of Lake Charles.

The investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling south on U.S. 165 approaching the intersection of LA 101. At the same time, Corbins, who was walking in the outside lane of travel, was struck by the car.

Corbins sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Toyota were both properly restrained and not injured. Impairment of the driver is not suspected.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and Corbins and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a high level of awareness while walking near or on the roadway. Reflective materials, avoiding distractions and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent pedestrian-related crashes. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.