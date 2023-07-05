JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Jennings and the Jennings Police Department says the suspect may be responsible for other recent shootings in the city.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said officers responded to a call at the Cyrus Homes on McKinley Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Jeff Davis Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the victim was 25-year-old Deontrae Edwards.

A person of interest is currently in custody but their identity has not been released.

Semmes said authorities are working around the clock to investigate these shootings. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.