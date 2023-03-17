JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A 54-year-old is dead following a crash in Jeff Davis Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D.

Phillip Cooper III, 54, of Ponchatoula, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 6:30 a.m. on March 17, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-10 west of LA 26 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west on I-10 when it began hydroplaning during a heavy rainstorm. LSP also said that the driver then lost control and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then rotated counter-clockwise, traveled through a ditch, and hit a tree.

Cooper, the rear-seat passenger, was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries, according to LSP.

The driver of the Chevrolet and two other occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.